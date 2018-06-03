Gonzales (6-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a win over the Rays on Saturday.

The lefty allowed an RBI double near the end of his outing but was otherwise excellent. He has now earned wins in each of his last three starts and has allowed all of one earned run in his last four turns spanning 26 innings. It's been a massive turnaround from a season ago (6.08 ERA, 1.75 WHIP), and the peripherals mostly support what Gonzales is doing. He gets the Rays again his next time out, this time in Tampa Bay.