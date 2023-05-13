Gonzales (3-0) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings during a 9-2 win over Detroit. He struck out two.

Gonzales got plenty of early run support and cruised through four scoreless frames before surrendering a two-run home run to Jake Rogers in the fifth. The long ball was the lone blemish on the night for the left-hander, who notched his second straight quality start and third of the season. He has allowed a homer in four of his first seven appearances this year and sports a 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB through 36.2 innings. While the numbers don't jump off the page, Gonzales continues to be a steady piece of Seattle's rotation to start the campaign and has gotten the job done more often than not.