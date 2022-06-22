Gonzales (4-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two in seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Gonzales received ample support from the Mariners' offense, which provided four home runs. The southpaw's one mistake was a two-run homer to Nick Allen in the seventh inning. With quality starts in six of his last eight outings, Gonzales has provided steady pitching for the Mariners. He has a 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 42:27 K:BB across 75.2 innings overall. He's projected for a road start versus the Angels this weekend.