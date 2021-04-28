Gonzales (1-3) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four.

Gonzales wasn't quite as effective as in his prior outing, when he yielded only one run across seven innings against the Dodgers, but he repeated the unenviable feat of taking a loss in spite of registering a quality start. The southpaw held Houston scoreless in each inning except the fourth, when the Astros put up the only pair of runs in the game. The positive takeaway is that Gonzales appears to have fully turned things around after a poor start to the campaign in which he gave up 12 earned runs across his first 10.1 frames. He'll face Baltimore at home in his next scheduled start Monday.