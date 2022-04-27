Gonzales left Wednesday's start against the Rays after being struck by a line drive around his left forearm during the first inning, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive off the bat of Harold Ramirez, who was the third batter of the game. Gonzales recorded one out and allowed a run on a walk and a hit before exiting the contest. The Mariners will likely update his status later Wednesday.