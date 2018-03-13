Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits game with right hand bruise
Gonzales was drilled in the right hand by a line drive, and was forced to leave the game Monday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gonzales left the game with what the Mariners stated was a right hand contusion. He was spotted walking back to the training facility shortly after exiting. The good news is that the injury is located on his non-throwing hand, although more information regarding the severity should be released in the near future.
