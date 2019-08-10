Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits with potential injury
Gonzales left Friday's game against the Rays after taking a comebacker off his left leg, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6.1 innings prior to exiting.
The severity of Gonzales' injury is unknown, though he did fire 98 pitches prior to exiting, so that may have been played a role in Seattle's decision to remove him from the contest. He'll be considered day-to-day until more details emerge.
