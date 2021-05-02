Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales (forearm) was able to throw off flat ground Sunday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gonzales was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a mild left forearm strain, but the fact that he was able to play catch three days later suggests that he could be in store for a brief stay on the shelf. The Mariners likely won't iron out a firm target date for Gonzales' return until he resumes facing hitters in a live batting practice session or simulated game. Seattle isn't expected to shorten its rotation to five men while Gonzales is sidelined, but the team could opt for bullpen games when the southpaw's turn comes up rather than appointing a sixth starter.