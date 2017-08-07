Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Fails to notch win despite early seven-run lead
Gonzales came away with a no-decision Sunday in Kansas City despite allowing five runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts over four-plus innings.
Seattle surely would have preferred to see more length from Felix Hernadez's (biceps) fill-in with another game scheduled for later in the day, but the team did manage to eke out an 8-7 win after using seven relievers. Gonzales was spotted a 7-0 lead through two innings, but gave two runs back on a Whit Merrifield home run in the third and allowed the first three batters in the fifth to reach base before being pulled. He'll get another chance Friday against the Angels.
