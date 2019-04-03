Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Falls short of complete game
Gonzales (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 8.1 innings while striking out three in a 2-1 victory over the Angels.
The southpaw threw 100 pitches (70 strikes) in the outing, but after giving up a one-out walk and single in the ninth inning, Gonzales gave way to Anthony Swarzak and was denied a shot at his second career complete game. Gonzales will look to keep his win streak going Tuesday in Kansas City.
