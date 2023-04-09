Gonzales (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Guardians. He struck out five.

The southpaw wasn't quite efficient enough to record a quality start, tossing 62 of 93 pitches for strikes, but it was still a big improvement on his first outing of the season. Gonzales will look to build on this performance in his next start, likely to come next weekend at home against the Rockies.