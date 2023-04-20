Gonzales tossed six-plus innings against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonzales pitched for the first time in 11 days as a result of going on paternity leave last Friday. The time off appeared to have done him well, as he tied a career-high mark with nine punchouts in his return. Gonzales also notched his first quality start of the campaign, though a big seventh inning for the Brewers prevented him from picking up the win. Since giving up four runs over five innings in his first start of the season, Gonzales has rebounded by yielding just three runs across 11.2 frames over his subsequent pair of starts.