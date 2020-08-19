Gonzales didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers, giving up one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out a season-high nine without walking a batter.

The southpaw found himself locked in a pitcher's duel with Tony Gonsolin, and while Gonzales did come away with his third quality start in five outings, the Mariners couldn't scrape together enough offense to get him into the win column. Gonzales will take a 3.34 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next start, currently scheduled for Aug. 25 in San Diego.