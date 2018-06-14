Gonzales didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Angels, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The left-hander threw 66 of 101 pitches for strikes and exited the game in line for his eighth win of the season, but the M's bullpen couldn't make a 4-3 lead hold up. Gonzales will carry a 3.42 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Yankees.