Gonzales (5-2) picked up the win in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The southpaw has now delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings and five of his last seven. Gonzales will take a career-best 3.02 ERA and 46:4 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next start, current;y scheduled for Sept. 14 as part of a homer doubleheader against the A's.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes distance vs. Halos•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Improves to 3-2•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss against Texas•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns second win of season•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strong in second start•