Gonzales (5-2) picked up the win in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The southpaw has now delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings and five of his last seven. Gonzales will take a career-best 3.02 ERA and 46:4 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next start, current;y scheduled for Sept. 14 as part of a homer doubleheader against the A's.