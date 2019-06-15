Gonzales (7-6) lasted seven innings to earn the win against the A's on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

Gonzales completed seven innings or more for the fifth time this season to picked up his second win against Oakland. It wasn't a dominant outing by any means, but the southpaw effectively prevented Oakland's seven hits from turning into more than a pair of runs while only handing out two free passes. The 27-year-old will carry 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 62:27 K:BB into a Wednesday matchup against Kansas City.