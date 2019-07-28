Gonzales (12-8) earned the win Saturday against the Tigers after giving up one run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked none.

Gonzales was ahead in the count all afternoon, as he delivered first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 26 batters he faced. The 27-year-old has a 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 99:33 K:BB through 134.2 innings and has a tough matchup at Houston next weekend.