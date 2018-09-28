Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Five effective innings
Gonzales allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six across five scoreless innings Thursday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Gonzales ended his breakout 2018 campaign on a strong note, finding the strike zone with 50 of his 70 pitches while holding the Rangers without an extra-base hit. The 26-year-old found his footing in his first full season at the major-league level, ending the season with a 4.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 145 batters across 166.2 innings.
