Gonzales allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six across five scoreless innings Thursday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzales ended his breakout 2018 campaign on a strong note, finding the strike zone with 50 of his 70 pitches while holding the Rangers without an extra-base hit. The 26-year-old found his footing in his first full season at the major-league level, ending the season with a 4.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 145 batters across 166.2 innings.