Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Friday's game postponed
Gonzales will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Detroit after Friday night's game was postponed due to rain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Friday's postponement provides an additional day of rest for Gonzales and puts a full six days since his start against the Angels last Saturday.
More News
