Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Gets 12th win
Gonzales (12-5) got the win against the Angels on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two in Seattle's 8-5 victory.
Gonzales just continues to churn out superb stat lines, as he's gone 5-0 over his last five games, all of which have been quality starts. Impressively, he has just 25 walks in 125.2 innings this year and his 111 strikeouts also represent a solid number. He'll take a 3.37 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP into his next start against the Blue Jays next Friday.
