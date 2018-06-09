Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Gets seventh win of season Friday
Gonzales (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits in a win over the Rays on Friday, striking out three and walking zero in 7.1 innings.
Gonzales has earned a win in his last four consecutive starts, bringing his ERA down to 3.28 in the process. The 26-year-old has recorded seven quality starts this season, and is carrying a 62:17 K:BB in 74 innings. His .267 batting average against is a little high but he has managed to induce 11 double plays on the year, which is tied for third in MLB. His next start will be against the Angles at home.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns third straight win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Picks up second straight win Monday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Throws seven shutout in fourth win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Posts strong outing against Tigers•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows four earned in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Friday's game postponed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...