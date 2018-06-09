Gonzales (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits in a win over the Rays on Friday, striking out three and walking zero in 7.1 innings.

Gonzales has earned a win in his last four consecutive starts, bringing his ERA down to 3.28 in the process. The 26-year-old has recorded seven quality starts this season, and is carrying a 62:17 K:BB in 74 innings. His .267 batting average against is a little high but he has managed to induce 11 double plays on the year, which is tied for third in MLB. His next start will be against the Angles at home.