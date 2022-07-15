Gonzales allowed five runs on 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Gonzales saw his streak of quality starts end at five, as the Rangers tagged him for four runs in the first two innings. He was able to settle in after that, and the Mariners' offense got him off the hook by rallying for the lead in the eighth. The southpaw has given up 39 hits over his last 31.2 innings, but he's been effective at minimizing damage by allowing 14 runs (13 earned) in that span. Gonzales ended the first half of the season with a 3.50 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 53:34 K:BB in 100.1 innings overall.