Gonzales did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Guardians. He struck out one.

Gonzales made just three spring starts this year and didn't toss more than 48 pitches in any of those outings. While the southpaw wasn't particularly sharp during his regular-season debut Sunday, he threw 69 pitches against the Guardians, an encouraging mark given his limited Cactus League work. He projects for a rematch against the Guardians on the road Saturday.