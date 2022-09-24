Gonzales (10-15) gave up three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings to take the loss in a 5-1 defeat against the Royals on Friday.

Gonzales chalked up an unremarkable performance which led to his 15th loss of the season and raised his ERA to 4.05. He has now given up eight earned runs over his last two appearances after stringing together four quality starts in a row. The main problem with Gonzales is that his stuff simply isn't good enough to miss many bats. The 30-year-old left-hander has 94 strikeouts in 171 innings pitched this season. He is tentatively expected to take his next turn in the rotation in an appearance against the Rangers.