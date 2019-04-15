Gonzales gave up two runs on five hits with two walks while striking out three through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Sunday.

Gonzales held the Astros without a run until the sixth inning when Michael Brantley came through with a two-run single. Even though he only struck out three batters, the 27-year-old induced 17 swinging-strikes in only 5.1 innings. The left-hander has a 4-0 record and a 3.19 ERA through five starts. Gonzales gets his next start Friday at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.