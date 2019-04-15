Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes 5.1 innings
Gonzales gave up two runs on five hits with two walks while striking out three through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Sunday.
Gonzales held the Astros without a run until the sixth inning when Michael Brantley came through with a two-run single. Even though he only struck out three batters, the 27-year-old induced 17 swinging-strikes in only 5.1 innings. The left-hander has a 4-0 record and a 3.19 ERA through five starts. Gonzales gets his next start Friday at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Notches fourth win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Falls short of complete game•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Beats Red Sox for second win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Logs efficient QS in win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles in final tune-up•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Named Opening Day starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...