Gonzalez (4-2) picked up the win Monday against the Angels, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while tossing his second career complete game. He struck out seven.

Gonzales fell behind 1-0 after allowing a solo homer to Justin Upton in the second inning, but that would be all the Angels could muster off the southpaw. The 28-year-old allowed just two hits across his final seven innings and the Mariners plated a pair of runs to get him his fourth win. The gem has Gonzales's ERA down to a strong 3.09 to go along with 39 strikeouts on the campaign. Seattle's pitching plans aren't clear at the moment, with the first two games of their scheduled series against Oakland being postponed. That being said, the lefty figures to take the ball some time during the weekend series against Texas.