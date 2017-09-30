Gonzales gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.

Mike Trout touched Gonzales up for his 200th career homer. This caps off a disappointing run at the big-league level for Gonzales in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He did enjoy success with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate before being traded, and there is pedigree here, but it's tough to envision Gonzales ever being a big difference maker in fantasy given the amount of contact he allows.