Gonzales (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 11-1 victory over Houston, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Gonzales held a formidable Houston lineup scoreless through six innings until surrendering a lone run in the seventh on two hits. It was an excellent rebound from permitting six runs in two innings on Sunday as the 30-year-old surrendered half as many baserunners in five more innings pitched. He'll toe the rubber next against Texas on Thursday.