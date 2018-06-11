Gonzales -- who missed all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery -- has thrown 74 innings across 13 starts, but manager Scott Servais remains unconcerned about his workload, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm not concerned right now," Servais said. "We're just trying to win games. There may be some starts down the road where Marco hits a little bump and you recognize it and get him out of the game. But he's been really good, really consistent for us."

The 26-year-old southpaw has proven to be one of the American League's steadiest starters, generating a 7-3 record and 3.28 ERA. Gonzales totaled 126.1 innings last season between Triple-A Tacoma and the big-league club, and he's never thrown more than 156.2 innings in any professional stop. However, Gonzales has shown solid stamina thus far, and some of the tips he's picked up from fellow lefty and staff mate James Paxton about conditioning between starts seem to be serving him well. Servais has particularly taken note that Gonzales' velocity has encouragingly sustained into later innings. "With Marco, his stuff is carrying deep into games. He was throwing 91 mph in the eighth inning the other night and it still looked as sharp as it did early in the game."