Gonzales (6-2) picked up the win during a 6-5 victory over the A's in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

He was engaged in what seemed like it was going to be a pitchers' duel with Jesus Luzardo through three innings before serving up homers to Sean Murphy and Marcus Semien in the fourth, but Gonzales persevered and was rewarded when the M's staged a comeback in the fifth and sixth frames. The veteran southpaw has won four straight starts, and he'll carry a stellar 3.49 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 53:5 K:BB through 56.2 innings into his next outing Sept. 21, at home against the Astros.