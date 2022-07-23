Gonzales (5-10) took the loss Friday versus the Astros, allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Gonzales was responsible for solo shots by Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado. Prior to the All-Star break, Gonzales hadn't given up a home run in his last three starts, but Friday marked the fourth straight start where he's allowed at least eight hits. The contact-heavy style is beginning to catch up with the southpaw, who now has a 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 55:35 K:BB across 106 innings through 19 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Rangers next week.