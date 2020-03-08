Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Heavy workload in intersquad game
Gonzales threw 61 pitches in a "B" game on the back field of the Mariners' spring training complex Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was scratched from Friday's Cactus League start against the Dodgers in order to clear the path for some younger arms to gain game experience, but Gonzales still got his work in versus Shed Long, Dee Gordon, Cal Raleigh and Austin Shenton. Gonzales is slated to return to Cactus League action at some point next week.
