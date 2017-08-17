Play

Gonzales allowed four runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings while striking out only one Wednesday but didn't factor into the decision in a 7-6 win over the Orioles.

Five straight hits in the fifth inning, sandwiched around a wild pitch, spelled the end of Gonzales' day, but Seattle's bats erased the team's deficit in the bottom half of the frame to get the lefty off the hook for a loss. The 25-year-old has yet to complete five innings in any of his three starts since being called up, making him a risky fantasy play heading into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Braves.

