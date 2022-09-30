Gonzales allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.
Gonzales gave up loud contact in the third inning, as Sam Huff, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia all tagged him for home runs. This was the third time in five September starts Gonzales has yielded multiple homers. He didn't pick up a win this month and saw his ERA rise from 3.99 to 4.14 for the year. He's added a 98:48 K:BB and 1.33 WHIP through 176 innings spanning 31 starts. Gonzales is projected for one more regular-season start, a favorable matchup versus the Tigers, but it's unclear if he'll work as a starter in the playoffs.
