Gonzales (1-5) lost Saturday's 7-3 match with Texas, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Gonzales cruised through the first two frames before allowing all seven runs in the third and fourth on three home runs and a double. The blow-up appearance was his first in seven turns allowing more than four runs and raised his ERA to 5.82.