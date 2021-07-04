Gonzales (1-5) lost Saturday's 7-3 match with Texas, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
Gonzales cruised through the first two frames before allowing all seven runs in the third and fourth on three home runs and a double. The blow-up appearance was his first in seven turns allowing more than four runs and raised his ERA to 5.82.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Back from paternity leave•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Placed on paternity list•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Surrenders three runs Monday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Only lasts four innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Solid in brief start•