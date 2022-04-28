Gonzales had X-rays on his left wrist come back negative after leaving Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, and he hopes to make his next scheduled start Monday at Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old escaped with a bruise after being struck on the wrist by a 109-mph liner during the first inning, though that doesn't necessary mean he'll be clear for his next turn through the rotation. Gonzales fell to 1-2 after taking the loss Wednesday, as he allowed a run on a hit with a strikeout and a walk in one-third of an inning. The left-hander's outlook should receive additional clarity as he continues to be evaluated over the next couple days.