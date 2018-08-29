Gonzales (neck) met with trainers Tuesday and is hoping to resume throwing in the next few days, Kathryn Woo of MLB.com reports. "It's kind of a muscular thing," manager Scott Servais said, "He's had tests and pictures of it, but there's nothing serious about it other than he can't shake it. We just thought to give him a little more time to calm down and then we'll get him back in the rotation. His arm feels fine, there's no issues there at all, it's just neck tightness."

The young left-hander had apparently been dealing with discomfort for several weeks, although it became much more pronounced following his most recent start last Wednesday against the Astros. Gonzales mentioned that although pain hadn't been a problem, the strain had been inhibiting his ability to sleep, which certainly could have played a part in a recent string of poor performances. Gonzales is hoping to only miss the minimum 10 days his disabled list stint requires, but a more definitive timeline is likely to emerge if he's indeed able to begin throwing again soon.