Gonzales (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Twins on Thursday after surrendering seven runs on nine hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings.

After struggling in his Opening Day debut during which he gave up a career-high-tying five runs and three walks, Gonzales fell apart once again, this time serving up a pair of home runs while continuing to struggle with his command. Across 10.1 innings, the southpaw has allowed 12 runs and five walks. Not quite the numbers you want to see. Gonzales will get a chance to turn things around with a road start Thursday at Baltimore.