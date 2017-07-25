Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Impresses in first Tacoma start
Gonzales allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in Triple-A Tacoma's 4-3 win over Sacramento on Monday. He struck out five.
Just acquired in the trade that netted the Cardinals promising slugger Tyler O'Neill, Gonzales impressed in a 91-pitch debut for the Rainiers. Factoring in his last six outings with Triple-A Memphis, the 25-year-old southpaw has rattled off seven straight quality starts, and could potentially see time in the big-league rotation before the end of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Sent to Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Optioned to Triple-A following spot start•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Struggles with long ball in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Officially recalled for Game 2 start•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Named starter for Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Joining Triple-A Memphis' rotation•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...