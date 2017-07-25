Gonzales allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in Triple-A Tacoma's 4-3 win over Sacramento on Monday. He struck out five.

Just acquired in the trade that netted the Cardinals promising slugger Tyler O'Neill, Gonzales impressed in a 91-pitch debut for the Rainiers. Factoring in his last six outings with Triple-A Memphis, the 25-year-old southpaw has rattled off seven straight quality starts, and could potentially see time in the big-league rotation before the end of the season.