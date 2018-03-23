Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Impressive in final spring turn
Gonzales allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in Thursday's 5-4 Cactus League win over the Rangers. He struck out five.
Another step in the right direction for the southpaw, who looked back to form this spring following another year of restrengthening his surgically repaired elbow. Gonzales wraps up the exhibition slate having reached the five-inning mark in back-to-back outings, a stretch during which he only gave up Thursday's two earned runs. While he'll be further tested once the intensity ramps up in the regular season, the 26-year-old appears primed for a solid campaign if his spring work in any indication.
