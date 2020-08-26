Gonzales (3-2) allowed three runs on nine hits over five innings in a win over the Padres on Tuesday. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Road starts in San Diego are now rather scary with the way the Padres' offense has been rolling, but Gonzales managed to come away with the win, scattering his nine hits and limiting the damage to three runs. The lefty now has a 14:0 K:BB in his last two starts, both against tough opponents (he threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers on Aug. 18). Seattle has been going with a six-man rotation, so don't expect to see Gonzales on the mound until next Monday against the Angels.