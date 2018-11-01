Gonzales signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

This is somewhat surprising, as Gonzales isn't eligible for arbitration yet, but the Mariners were apparently pleased with what they saw from the southpaw in his first full season in the majors in 2018. While he faded somewhat down the stretch, the 26-year-old finished the year with a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 145:32 K:BB across 29 starts (166.2 innings). He figures to fill a middle rotation spot again in 2019.

