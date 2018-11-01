Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Inks two-year deal with Mariners
Gonzales signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
This is somewhat surprising, as Gonzales isn't eligible for arbitration yet, but the Mariners were apparently pleased with what they saw from the southpaw in his first full season in the majors in 2018. While he faded somewhat down the stretch, the 26-year-old finished the year with a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 145:32 K:BB across 29 starts (166.2 innings). He figures to fill a middle rotation spot again in 2019.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Five effective innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Six strong innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in five innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitch count to be monitored•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows one in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Expected to be on pitch count•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...