Gonzales, who's already tossed 100.1 innings across 17 starts this season, may have his innings managed in the second half of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

While manager Scott Servais wouldn't commit to any type of innings limit on Gonzales, he did acknowledge that there's a possibility the team will deploy a six-man rotation in August. That would allow Gonzales -- as well as veterans such as Felix Hernandez and Mike Leake -- to go longer between starts during the season's stretch run. The main reason for discussions concerning limiting Gonzales' workload is due to the fact that he's in the midst of his first full season following 2016 Tommy John surgery, and because he's already close to exceeding the 126.1 frames he worked between the minors and the Mariners in 2017. Christian Bergman, who's currently in Triple-A Tacoma, and long reliever Roenis Elias are two candidates for filling in at the back end of the rotation later this summer if necessary.