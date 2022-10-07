Gonzales will begin the Mariners' Wild Card series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad.
Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Throws seven innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Starting regular-season finale•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hit hard in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Gives up three in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Yields three homers in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Whiffs five in quality start•