Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Keeping arm in shape
Gonzales is back in his West Seattle home and is keeping his arm in shape on an offseason routine, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Johns reports the left-hander is throwing and playing long toss with teammate Patrick Wisdom on what normally would be his December routine, acting on the assumption that he'll still have about a three-to-four-week ramp-up period before the regular season begins. Gonzales does have a full basement gym at his disposal and feels confident he'll be able to get fully back on track mentally once MLB has a firm re-start date. "I think once we kind of have a date on the books, things will become clearer for us," he said. "It is an interesting thing for an athlete to go through to have a start of the season on the books, and then to have that scratched. And now we don't know when we're going to start or if we're going to start, so it is kind of a confusing time right now."
