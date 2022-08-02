Gonzales (6-11) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Gonzales fell behind early in the contest, surrendering a three-run home run to Anthony Rizzo in the first inning. He gave up a two-run shot to Aaron Judge in the second and a solo homer to Jose Trevino in the fourth, and all six of the runs against him came via the long ball. This was the third time in Gonzales' past four outings that he's give up at least five runs, and his season ERA has risen from 3.24 to 3.95 as a result of the poor stretch.