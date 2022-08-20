Gonzales (8-12) gave up one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings to earn the win in a 10-2 victory over the Athletics on Friday.

Gonzales took advantage of a favorable matchup against the weak Athletics lineup to churn out his eighth win of the season despite only striking out one batter. The soft-tossing lefty got plenty of run support and pitched to contact before coming out of the game on at 79 pitches. The positive start lowered his ERA to 4.08 after a rough ride his last time out against the Rangers. Gonzales has an elevated 1.41 WHIP and has struck out only 75 batters in 134.2 innings this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Guardians.