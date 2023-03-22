Gonzales hasn't started an official Cactus League game since March 3 but threw four innings in a "B" game against the Padres on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gonzales was supposed to log a start Wednesday until rain washed out that opportunity, but he was able to get his work in with the four frames on the Padres side of the Peoria training complex the following morning. Gonzales' most recent time on the mound in official Cactus League action went well, as he'd fired 3.2 scoreless innings against Diamondbacks on March 3. However, the veteran left-hander does have some formidable competition for the No. 5 starter job in Chris Flexen, who's posted a 2-0 record, 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 13 innings this spring.