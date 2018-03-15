Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Listed as starter Saturday
Gonzales (hand) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Athletics, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
It appears Gonzales will be able to make his next start on schedule after getting hit by a comebacker and suffering a bruised right hand during his start against the White Sox on Monday. Assuming he gets through Saturday's outing with no issues, Gonzales should be on track to be ready for Opening Day.
