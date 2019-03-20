Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Logs efficient QS in win
Gonzales (1-0) gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings Wednesday against the A's. He picked up the win.
Very impressively, Gonzales only needed 69 pitches (51 strikes) to get through six frames. Khris Davis and Stephen Piscotty each took him yard, but he was still able to notch a quality start in the first game of the regular season. He should take the hill next week on the official Opening Day (March 28) against the Red Sox.
